BEAUMONT, Texas — New information continues to emerge in the apparent suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A source told the Associated Press that guards in Epstein's unit were working extreme overtime when he was found.

Percy Pitzer, the president of Creative Corrections in Beaumont spoke live with CNN on Sunday afternoon.

Epstein was accused on sex trafficking charges and his death set off several conspiracy theories.

Some said he faked his death, or that he was killed in prison.

Pitzer blamed the New York prison system for the failure, saying Epstein should have been checked more often.

He was supposed to be monitored by a guard every 30 minutes.

Even with the news of his death, Lisa Bloom, who represents some of Epstein's alleged victims, says civil cases against Epstein will continue.