Garland police are investigating after a 9-month-old baby was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday evening.

Investigators said the baby was found unconscious inside a car around 5:15 p.m. near 3300 Arapaho Road.

Police said it is too early to tell how the baby died, but it appears she was left in the vehicle for an extended period of time.

Employees at a car wash in the area spoke to WFAA about the incident.

They said the father had driven through the car wash and was vacuuming the backseat of his car when he discovered the baby's body.

Employees said the father brought them the baby and asked for help.

Police say father is cooperating with the investigation and there are no criminal charges at this time.

