Austin Water is urging people to reduce water usage until further notice following floodgate operations at Highland Lake Dams this week.

Austin Water officials sent out a notice Sunday afternoon, Oct. 21. They said the historic floods brought in debris, silt and mud, which is making take longer to filter and treat the water and remove the contaminants.

Austin Water customers are asked to stop outdoor watering, postpone clothes washing and dishwashing, and take shorter showers. To ensure water for residents and emergency services, Austin water is asking all customers to minimize water use until further notice.

Water treatment plants are still able to deliver safe drinking water to homes and businesses.

According to the notice, lake water cloudiness has increased by 100 times the typical condition of Highland Lakes.

Austin Water is expected to have an update on the situation at a press conference at 1 p.m.

