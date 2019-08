HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least 14 people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a carbon monoxide leak at a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

One person had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight, according to Cy Creek EMS.

This happened at the Raveneaux Apartments in the 14500 block of Cutten Road.

