GATESVILLE, Texas - At least 12 people have been evacuated and transported to area hospitals after an explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at Gatesville Memorial Hospital, Gatesville police confirmed.

The office of emergency management confirmed there was a building collapse.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene working an active fire.

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients.

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System provides a range of health services including a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living apartments.

