Astros fans! Let’s take a walk down a memory lane.

Is there a special moment that happened at Minute Maid Park that you wish you can relive?

Maybe you caught a home run ball from your favorite player or made out with the love of your life on the kiss cam. OR MAYBE you witnessed a grand slam at the park and celebrated by having one too many drinks which caused you to barf on the person sitting in front of you. (Yea, embarrassing, but I bet you would do it all over again)

Well going back in time via a time machine doesn’t exist…yet! But maybe you can relive that moment by purchasing the seat where all the action happened.

For the first time since 2016, the Astros will be replacing some seats in Minute Maid Park due to renovations, and the seats they’re getting rid of will be for sale, according to Astros’ historian Mike Acosta.

Acosta didn't say which seats in the park would be up for grabs nor how much they would cost. But if you’re interested in buying a seat, email authentics@astros.com and leave your phone number.

The sale will begin soon!

