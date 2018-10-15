LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — Lake Travis is now more than 130 percent full Wednesday while the Lower Colorado River Authority has closed lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks and Buchanan.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Lake Travis is 134 percent full at nearly 698 feet.

Lake Travis could rise to 705 to 710 feet by Friday. The all-time high is 710.4 feet, which occurred in December 1991. The top of the spillway is 714 feet, so this gives you an idea of just how much water this is.

We can use the December 1991 flood as a guide of what to expect. In 1991, at 704 feet, about 50 homes were underwater at Graveyard Point. The development, "The Island," was surrounded by water.

Here's a look at where all this water is coming from and where it's headed:

As of Wednesday night, eight floodgates were open at Lake Buchanan. Water from Lake Buchanan then moves southward to Inks Lake and then into Lake LBJ. Water is also moving into Lake LBJ via the Llano River. On Tuesday at 7 a.m., the Llano River crested to its second-highest height in recorded history at 39.9 feet.

That water then moved downstream into Lake LBJ, then Lake Marble Falls by passing through the Wirtz Dam. Water from Lake Marble Falls then moves through Starcke Dam. At times, all 10 floodgates were open at Starke. This massive amount of water moves into Lake Travis. As of the afternoon of Wednesday, Lake Travis is at its sixth-highest height in history at more than 130 percent full.

LCRA closed the lakes Tuesday, and they'll remain closed until further notice. Flood operations at Mansfield and Tom Miller dams began at noon Tuesday. The LCRA said they began with the first floodgate at Mansfield Dam at noon, followed by the second gate at 2 p.m., the third gate at 4 p.m. and the fourth gate around 7 p.m.

4th flood gate now open at Mansfield Dam @KVUE pic.twitter.com/KScEUr3znI — Christy Millweard (@ChristyM_KVUE) October 17, 2018

By 4 p.m., Tom Miller dam had three gates open, with a fourth expected by 7 p.m.

By 10 p.m., flood operations at Buchanan Dam began Tuesday night. That means the LCRA had flood operations ongoing at every dam along the Highland Lakes.

Aerial video @ 11 AM CT at Buchanan Dam releasing into Inks Lake (Colorado River). 5 of 30 floodgates open during video. As of this writing, 8 of 30 floodgates open. @LCRA @NWSSanAntonio #atxwx pic.twitter.com/7ZNBOZgerc — John Nelms (@JohnnyCumulus) October 17, 2018

Starcke and Wirtz dams opened up Monday evening. All 10 floodgates at each of these dams were open by Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Starcke lowered that number to eight.

Meanwhile, Austin Water said officials are monitoring Longhorn Dam in East Austin. Six out of seven gates were open as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They are also working with LCRA.

This comes as evacuations were underway in Llano County due to major flooding along the Llano River.

Wow!



Lake Travis has climbed nearly 20 feet within the last 24 hours!@KVUE #LakeTravis pic.twitter.com/bF4zJTpywZ — Nathan Gogo (@WXontheGogo) October 16, 2018

Lake Travis up 4' since midnight and could rise ~10 more feet in the next 24 hours as floodwater from the hill country moves down the Colorado River. Currently at 671', will become full at 681'. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) October 16, 2018

The Lower Colorado River Authority advised residents in the Lake Travis area to take caution as it opened floodgates at the Wirtz and Starcke dams Monday evening. Officials advised those nearby to take immediate action to protect people and property.

"Water will be moving fast through lakes LBJ, Marble Falls and the upper end of Lake Travis as the flood water is passed through the lakes," the LCRA said. "Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls are expected to remain within their normal operating ranges immediately upstream of the dams. Water will be higher than usual at the upper end of lakes LBJ, Marble Falls and Travis."

This is all largely because of the flood that happened in the Llano River last week, in addition to the Llano River flooding again on Monday.More information is available at 1-844-523-5663 or the Flood Operations Report on lcra.org.

Click here for the flood operations report from LCRA.

Click here for more information on water levels being released from various dams compared to previous days.

Click here for historical water information from Lake Travis.

