PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Dozens of protesters gathered outside Maine Senator Susan Collins' office Friday, urging the senator to vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the United States Supreme Court.

Raw emotion inside Collins’ Portland office. Women staging sit in are talking about sexual assault and abusers. One woman started crying and said she had to leave. She is sobbing in the hallway right now. Collins staff taking notes. — Danielle Waugh NBC 10 Boston (@DWaughNBCBoston) September 28, 2018

Pressure mounts for Collins after Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said in the hearing Friday, “our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law.” Senator Flake indicated he would vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.

RELATED | Protesters shout at Jeff Flake in elevator: ‘You're telling me that my assault doesn't matter'

This leaves Collins as one of two undecided Republican senators. Along with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Collins is a toss-up vote when and if Judge Kavanaugh's nomination moves to the full Senate for a vote.

The Senate Judicial Committee is expected to finish its vote Friday afternoon.

© NEWS CENTER Maine