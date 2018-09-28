HOUSTON — If anyone can understand what Christine Blasey Ford went through during her testimony Thursday, it’s Anita Hill.

In 1991, Hill testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her.

Thomas went on to be confirmed.

Hill was in Houston Friday to speak about the #MeToo movement at the Grace Hopper Celebration, the world’s largest gathering of women in the technology industry.

Anita Hill was in Houston Friday morning to speak about the #MeToo movement at the Grace Hopper Celebration, the world's largest gathering of women in the technology industry. (Nikki Ritcher Photography)

The event’s moderator called it a “tragic irony” that Hill was scheduled to speak a day after Dr. Ford’s dramatic testimony. Hill was booked long before Ford was scheduled to testify.

Hill said she was impressed with the calm and careful testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Even so, Hill believes Kavanaugh will be confirmed but criticized the Senate for rushing the vote without a full investigation.

Anita Hill says during Kavanaugh hearing senators were more concerned about their processes & schedules than the human element of what was going on with Dr. Ford and what happened 37 years ago. Says people need to value human experience over tradition. #AnitaHill #khou11 #METOO pic.twitter.com/63poupa2iF — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) September 28, 2018

"What I saw was them more concerned about their processes and their structure and their schedule, than the human element of what was going on and what happened 37 years ago,” Hill said.

She said of the things that stood out to her from Kavanaugh's testimony was how emotional and angry he was compared with the "calm" words coming from the woman accusing him of sexual assault when they were teenagers.

Anita Hill - “I had a choice to make 27 years ago. I wanted to do nothing more than retrieve back to my normal life and leave all of that behind and say nasty things about the US senate. I did say nasty things about the US senate but I did not retreat." #AnitaHill #khou11 #GHC18 — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) September 28, 2018

Hill said Kavanaugh "was able to express a real anger, an aggression, as well as a lot of emotion."

She said no woman nominated to the high court "would ever have the license to express (herself) in that way."

Hill challenged her audience not to give up even if Kavanaugh is confirmed, and to continue to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

© 2018 KHOU