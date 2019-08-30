LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — 19 people were injured Friday after an Amtrak train derailed and collided with an 18-wheeler in Liberty County.

A spokesperson with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office called the incident a “minor derailment” near FM 1960 and CR 621.

Officials said the Sunset Limited Amtrak train was on its way to New Orleans from Los Angeles when it collided with a big rig. The front set of wheels of the front locomotive went off the track.

Officials said the locomotive will have to be uncoupled, so there will be a delay in moving the passengers.

