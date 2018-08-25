GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at PTI Airport in Greensboro on Friday night.

American Airlines says American Eagle flight 5078, operated by PSA Airlines, landed safely at 7:39 p.m.

The plane was en route from Philadelphia to Birmingham, AL. The FAA said in a statement that the crew declared an emergency and reported a pressurization issue.

37 passengers and 4 crew members were on board. American Airlines says everyone was able to deplane as normal and a customer relations team is reaching out to the passengers.

