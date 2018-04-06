DANVILLE, Va. -- Law enforcement across the state of Virginia are desperately searching for a baby girl abducted from her home in Danville Sunday night.

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy, who was last seen with her abductor, Carl Ray Kennedy, at the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville around 7:55 p.m.

Emma is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 2' 2" tall, weighing 18 lbs., and was last seen in a light blue onesie.

According to a Virginia State Police press release, Emma was taken by Carl Ray Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy is a white man with gray hair and green eyes. He is 5'8" tall, and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown short sleeve shirt with gray shorts and black and white sketchers.

Mr. Kennedy has a number of tattoos, including a skull on his left forearm, a skull with a bandana over the mouth on his right forearm, an eye on the back of his right hand, a pitbull with "American bulldog" written underneath it on his upper right arm, and a wizard on his left upper arm.

Carl Ray Kennedy was last seen driving a gold four-door Suzuki with North Carolina tags that read FAA-1873.

Anyone with information on the wherabouts of Emma Kennedy and Carl Ray Kennedy is asked to call 911 or contact the Danville City Police Department at 434-799-5111.

© 2018 WUSA