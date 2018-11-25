HOUSTON — A 2-year-old boy from Houston is missing and police believe he is in danger.

Anyone with information about 2-year-old Jeremiah Lambert's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.

Jeremiah is black with brown hair, brown eyes and scars on his forehead. He was last seen on Calhoun Road in Houston wearing jeans, cowboy boots and a blue and white striped shirt.

He was taken from his home by Prentis Curtis on Saturday, Nov. 24, according to authorities. Curtis is a black man driving a 2010 Dodge Nitro, Texas License Plate No. KMX-4767.

