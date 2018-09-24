BELLMEAD, TEXAS — An Amber Alert is in effect for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Bellmead, just north of Waco.

Bellmead Police believe 11-year-old Katelynn Marie Maldonado is in grave danger.

The suspect police believe she may be with is driving a tan 2012 Kia Sorrento with the license plate KVX4917.

Maldonado was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie with 'teenage dirtbags' on the front. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, at 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is identified as 16-year-old Brittani Ann Bolin, according to police. Bolin is 4 feet 10 inches tall, at 156 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts contact the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.

