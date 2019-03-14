HOUSTON — An Amber Alert has been canceled for two missing children who police said were abducted at gunpoint.

Houston Police said the suspect, victim and children were all found, and investigators are en route to interview them.

The alert was for both 4-year-old Aiden Payne-Warner and 6-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner, Jr. Police said the two, along with their mother, Shyqua Nutall, 26, were taken at gunpoint from 8330 Blue Quail Drive in Missouri City. The suspect was identified by police as Andre Redus McDaniel, 27.

Police said a baby may be with them as well.

These are the two children at the center of the Amber Alert

Police say Syqua Nutall,left, was abducted with her two children. The suspect is Andrew McDaniel, pictured right.

