HOUSTON - Playing for the Houston Astros could become a family tradition after this year’s MLB Draft.

The Astros on Wednesday drafted J.C. Correa, brother of All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, in the 33rd round, and A.J. Bregman, brother of third baseman Alex Bregman, in the 35th round. The team also drafted Antonio Cruz, grandson of former Astro Jose Cruz, in the 37th round.

Carlos Correa ran into the Astros’ clubhouse to call his brother after he learned the news.

Carlos Correa ran into the clubhouse to call his brother when he found out he was drafted by the Astros. "It was very emotional," he said. pic.twitter.com/IHCrH3SQSt — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 6, 2018

J.C. Correa has played his last two years at Alvin Community College and is committed to Lamar University.

A.J. Bregman, a University of New Mexico commit, was taking in batting practice Wednesday at Minute Maid Park before the Astros’ game against the Mariners when his brother broke the news to him.

Incredible: Alex Bregman tells his brother, A.J., he was drafted by the Astros. pic.twitter.com/hLX4SaclTl — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 6, 2018

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and Alex Bregman congratulate Bregman's brother, A.J., on being drafted by Astros. pic.twitter.com/GANZslr2LQ — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 6, 2018

Episcopal High School player and Rice commit Antonio Cruz isn’t Jose Cruz’s only grandson drafted by the Astros. Antonio’s brother, Trei, was drafted by the team last year, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. Trei Cruz is a freshman at Rice.

Astros legend Jose Cruz thrilled to see grandson, Antonio Cruz, drafted by the Astros. Antonio's brother, Trei, was drafted by the Astros last year and plays at Rice, where father Jose Cruz Jr. Trei Cruz is at Rice now. pic.twitter.com/msDGc2xs30 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 6, 2018

© 2018 KHOU