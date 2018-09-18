According to the San Antonio Fire Department, an Air Force plane has gone down in northeast Bexar County near Rolling Oaks Mall and Veterans Memorial High School.

School officials say that no students or school officials were affected.

Joint Base San Antonio Randolph Air Force Base public affairs says that the plane that went down was a T-6A Texan, a pilot instructor training plane designed to teach instructors, which is why two pilots were involved in a one-plane incident.

SAFD says that there was only one plane involved in the incident and both pilots have survived after ejecting from the plane.

The fire department is on the scene where the plane went down on Nacogdoches Road.

This is a developing news story. For further updates, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

© 2018 KENS