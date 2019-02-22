Authorities have destroyed more than 200,000 illegal marijuana plants in The Bahamas.

The initiative was part of Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos -- an international initiative between American officials and the governments running those islands.

Their goal is to disrupt and dismantle drug smuggling operations.

On Feb. 6, a joint team flew in a U.S. Cost Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and caught a strong whiff of marijuana while traveling over Andros Island.

The chopper then brought DEA agents and Royal Bahamas Police Force officers to eradicate the roughly 460,000 pounds worth of plants found below.

Marijuana found by Coast Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bahamian authorities at Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 7, 2019. A Coast Guard forward deployed Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew transported Drug Enforcement Administration and Delegated Examining Unit members to the area to identify and eradicate over 200,000 marijuana plants. (Coast Guard Photo)

Coast Guard Photo

