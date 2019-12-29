This is a breaking story and will be updated as WFAA receives more information.

An active threat was reported at a church in White Settlement on Sunday morning.

The threat was reported at 11:20 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ, which is located at 1900 S Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Department records show authorities are responding to an "active threat." The response appears to be large in nature.

MedStar officials confirmed at least two people were killed and one person was transported in critical condition.

The church was live streaming its service at the time of the attack. It appears in the video that when one person began shooting, others shot back.

Parishioners at the mostly-full church ducked for cover behind pews and covered their heads during the attack, the livestream showed.

The church's Facebook group shows its Sunday Worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.

WFAA has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when new information becomes available.