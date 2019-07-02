ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington University has given the all-clear after an active shooter was reported on campus Wednesday evening.

No injuries have been reported and no suspects have been identified.

Central Washington University tweeted at 5:58 p.m.: "CWU Alert: There has been a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on CWU Ellensburg Campus. Stay out of the area."

At 6:50 p.m., the school said they were searching campus buildings and asking students to shelter in place.

At 6:58 p.m., the school said there have not been any reports of injuries at this point.

The school gave the all-clear at about 7:10 p.m.

"University police reported that all buildings have been secured and the campus is safe and all-clear," the school tweeted.

ATF Seattle said it was responding to the active shooter report.

Ellensburg is about 107 miles southeast of Seattle and 172 miles southwest from Spokane.

Video from a witness on the campus shows a heavy police presence.