ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating a possible DUI case following a head on collision between a silver Chevrolet pickup truck and a Little Cypress Fire Department SUV.

The accident happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 87 in Orange near W. Bluff Road.

Witnesses tell police the driver of the pickup crossed the center line going southbound on Highway 87 and smashed into the fire department SUV who was traveling northbound.

The firefighter was taken by ambulance to the hospital. According to Little Cypress Fire Chief, Matt Manshac, the firefighter suffered minor injuries and will be okay.

Police on Orange performed a field sobriety test on the driver of the pickup.

Officials tell 12News, the driver of the Chevy pickup was arrested.

He was not injured in the crash.