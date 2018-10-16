The family of a 9-year-old girl kept on life support will have another week to find a place willing to keep their daughter alive.

Payton Summons has been on life support since September 25 when a tumor in her chest caused cardiac arrest. She collapsed at home last month and was declared brain-dead.

The temporary restraining order preventing Cook Children's Medical Center from removing her from life support expired Monday, but a family attorney confirmed with WFAA that they received an extension.

The family will have another week to get Payton to another hospital.

