LIBERTY HILL, Texas — UPDATE: Gabriel Pina Jr. has been safely located, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Mr. Pina has been safely located. pic.twitter.com/Cwq6XQVyoQ — Williamson County Sheriff Texas (@SheriffChody) November 2, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Williamson County officials were seeking a missing 82-year-old with cognitive impairments who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, Gabriel Pina Jr. was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on RM 1869 in Liberty Hill, Texas. He could be driving a gray, 2015 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate GYS2373,

He was described as:

Hispanic male

5 feet 7 inches tall

130 pounds

brown-and-gray hair

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a red-and-black flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a Liberty Hill High School cap. He has a tattoo of a blue heart on his upper left arm.

Officials said Pina's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-864-8301.

