A 69-year-old man who identifies as a 45-year-old is taking legal action to lower his age.

Dutchman, Emile Ratel-Band says he has the body of a 45-year-old. He told a Dutch Newspaper “You can change your gender. Why not your age?”

Emile claims he is limited on the dating app Tinder because his age of 69 does not get the response as it would if he put 45.

“When I am 45 with the face I have, I’ll be in a luxurious position,” Emile said.

While age discrimination can be a problem, it is unlike other forms of discrimination that can affect people throughout their whole lives, according to Marjolein van den Brink, who specializes in human rights and gender issues at Utrecht University's law school.

A court is expected to issue a ruling in about four weeks.

© 2018 KBMT