Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers confirms a 6-year-old boy was found in a pond near his Terrell home.

His parents said they believe he walked out of their home in Kaufman County late Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Dalton Robertson, who has autism and is non-verbal, is believed to have walked out of the home located in the 8000 block of Cottonwood Lane somewhere between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

His parents told authorities he was wearing a pull-up diaper and possibly black rubber boots.

BREAKING: Kaufman Co searching for missing 6-year old non-verbal autistic child. Dalton Robertson was last seen wearing a pull-up diaper and possibly black rubber boots.@TxDPS helicopter assisting, along with horseback search crews near Talty. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/8XUdYE4Iwk — David Goins (@dgoins) June 25, 2018

A search for the child took place via air and ground, according to authorities.

