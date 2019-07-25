CHINA, Maine — A little girl from the town of China is recovering after receiving a new set of lungs last month.

Makayla Crosby has Cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that damages the lungs and digestive system. The little girl spent almost half her life in foster care before she was adopted by her foster mom in January. A few weeks later, her lung function had deteriorated to the point that she needed a double lung transplant to survive.

A call came late last month that a new set of lungs was available. The family of an unidentified child had donated the organs.

Makayla got through the six hour surgery with no complications. She was allowed to return home to Maine but still faces a tough journey ahead. This transplant is not a cure -- but her mom is hopeful it can extend her life by years.

"She could be fine the rest of her life, or could need three more. I think it all depends on her body and how it reacts to it," said Amanda Crosby, Makayla's mother.

Makayla is making weekly visits to her doctor in Boston to make sure that her body is accepting her new lungs.

Friends have started a GoFundMe account to help Makayla's family with expenses.