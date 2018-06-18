GREEN ISLE, Minn. - A woman is charged with child endangerment after her 5-year-old daughter was found by a passerby hanging from a second-story window, according to charges filed in Sibley County.

Authorities say 47-year-old April Grams was asleep when the incident happened around 9 p.m. last Thursday.

A concerned citizen called the Sibley County Sheriff's Office to report her son had just caught a young girl who was hanging out of her second-story window.

The child, later identified as a 5-year-old girl, was hanging from the window when she and her son were driving by. They quickly stopped their car and her son ran to the home, where he was able to catch the girl before she hit the ground.

They told authorities they brought the girl back inside the home and found the mother asleep. The child then told her mother, "Don't lock me in the room again."

The Sibley County Deputy Sheriff went to the residence and spoke with Grams. He was shown the child's bedroom, where the door had a lock on the outside, in order to lock the child in. Since the girl did not have a bathroom in her room, the girl told police she used a small Halloween pumpkin as a toilet when she was locked inside.

Sibley County authorities made contact with a social worker for Sibley County Public Health and Human Services, who determined the child could stay in the home, as long as the lock was taken off the door.

Grams has been charged with two counts of child endangerment.

