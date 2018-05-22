A private plane traveling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport crashed in the Central American country of Honduras Tuesday afternoon.

Honduras' emergency management commission says rescuers responded to the crash of a private jet at Tegucigalpa's airport.

Honduras officials told ABC News that six people -- five Americans and one Venezuelan were on board the private jet:

• Robert Albert Kasenter (American, 71, Austin)

• John Blair Powell Jr (American, 50, Cedar Park)

• Joseph Louis Rotunda (American, 71, Austin)

• Nicole Renae Swies (American, 40, Leander)

• Alex Castellane Murta (American, 27)

• Joahn Joseph Page Salcedo (Venezuelan, 29)

Austin-based pawn shop company, EZCORP Inc., confirmed the aircraft was carrying four EZCORP employees and two crew members, according to BusinessWire.

Officials told ABC News everyone aboard the plane was taken to the hospital but only one person was transported on a stretcher. All patients were treated for minor injuries, officials said. EZCORP also confirmed to BusinessWire that there were not any fatalities in the crash and everyone on board suffered mostly minor injuries.

Photographs posted by the agency show a white Gulfstream jet that appears broken in half near the center. Firefighters sprayed foam onto the crash and part of the plane appeared to lie across a street.

The agency said Tuesday through Twitter that first responders were working to rescue passengers. There was no immediate word of deaths or injuries. The FlightAware website says the flight originated in Austin, Texas.

Tegucigalpa's airport has long been notorious one of the more difficult approaches in the hemisphere, surrounded by mountaintops and residential neighborhoods. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.

#JustoAhora Entes de primera respuesta se encuentran a inmediaciones de Camosa en labores de rescate de pasajeros y enfriamiento de aeronave que cayó en Bulevar.

Se pide a conductores no transitar por la zona, utilizar vías alternas. pic.twitter.com/06Pa4LtYww — COPECOHONDURAS (@COPECO_HONDURAS) May 22, 2018

