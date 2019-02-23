KILLEEN, Texas — Officials are searching for three brothers taken from Killeen, who are believed to be in “imminent danger,” according to the McCulloch County Sheriff’s office.

McCulloch County Sheriff John Dagen said Hunter Gilseth, 11, Dylan Gilseth, 9, and Levi Gilseth, 4, were removed from their parents’ custody by Child Protective Services and were in Killeen when Jeffrey and Maria Gilseth took them Thursday around 5:15 p.m.

According to the McCulloch County Crime Stoppers page the notice was temporary until an Amber Alert could be issued.

Dagen said CPS took the kids last year because of family violence.

Officials said Maria and Jefferey Gilseth are known to have connections in Brady, where they live, Coleman, Lampasas, and Alaska.

Jeffery Gilseth is considered to be armed and dangerous, officials said. They advise that if you see them, not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.

Maria Gilseth is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Jeffrey Gilseth is described as white with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to call the Killeen Police Department at (254)501-8830 or the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office at (325)597-0639.