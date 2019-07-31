AUBURN, Maine — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to last weekend's deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Auburn.

Gage Dalphonse was arrested Wednesday around 3 p.m. by state troopers and Auburn police detectives, Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen said.

Dalphonse was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, and was expected to be arraigned in court Friday morning.

"There's been a lot of speculation in the community and on social media as to the circumstances surrounding this incident," Chief Moen said. "We do not consider this to be a random act of violence, nor is the community at risk."

"At this point, all we're willing to say is this was not a 'road rage' incident, as has been originally reported," said Maine State Police Sgt. Lucas Hare, when asked what may have led to the July 27 shooting.

Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner, was identified Sunday morning by Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland as the man who was fatally shot in the parking lot and later died at Central Maine Medical Center.

The Sun Journal reported Sunday witnesses told them that Fournier had been involved in some kind of altercation with another man, punches were thrown and two shots were heard. They told the newspaper that Fournier, at the time of the shooting, appeared to have his back turned toward the shooter.

More than a hundred people gathered for a vigil Sunday night.

By Sunday afternoon, everyone involved in the shooting had been interviewed by authorities, McCausland said.

An autopsy was completed Sunday, and Fournier's manner of death was determined to be a homicide.