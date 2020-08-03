TEXAS CITY, Texas — Two people were shot to death Sunday at a nursing center in Texas City.

Police said the people were shot just before 3 p.m. at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Drive.

According to police, both victims were shot inside a room at the facility. No other residents or staff members were injured and police said they're not searching for the shooter, which means the police are treating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

One of the victims is a 79-year-old woman who is a resident at the facility and the other victim is a 90-year-old man who is her family member. According to police, it appears that the man entered the facility and shot the woman before shooting himself.

Police said they're not sure if the man and woman were married.

