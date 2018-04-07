VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police said two people were hurt in a shooting after a fight started in front of a hotel at the Oceanfront Wednesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at 11th Street and Pacific Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

Police said there was a dispute in front of Best Western Plus Sandcastle Beachfront Hotel on 1307 Atlantic Avenue.

Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce told 13News Now one person was shot and had injuries not considered life-threatening. The second person who was hit by the gunfire was grazed and refused help.

Pierce said officers took three people into custody.

