A woman reported to police that a suitcase she lost at the Walmart in Kingman contained $170,000.

A Valley Vista woman reported this week that she was shopping while carrying a suitcase loaded with cash from a business and home sale.

She placed the suitcase on the bottom of the cart, forgot it when she returned her cart, and drove home without it.

When she remember the suitcase, she returned to find it gone and called police.

Video from the store collaborates her story about the existence of a suitcase -- she was shopping with the suitcase and left it.

Video shows a young man with a skateboard take the suitcase, police say. He was also carrying a messenger bag. Police say he is a person of interest.

If you have information about the case, call Kingman Police at (928) 753-2191. You can also report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling (928) 753-1234. Report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip”.

Friday afternoon, City of Kingman Police deleted the Facebook post about this case from their Facebook page.

