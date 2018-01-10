A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office working K-9 was shot and killed while pursuing a carjacking suspect over the weekend. JSO has identified that suspect as a 17-year-old.

In a press conference, a JSO spokesperson said 17-year-old Jhamel Paskel has been identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed K-9 Fang on Sunday.

Police responded to an armed carjacking and kidnapping at the 7-11 gas station located on Lem Turner Road. When Paskel ran from the vehicle, Fang was sent out after him. Paskel shot and killed Fang and continued to run but was apprehended by additional officers who had been set up around the perimeter.

Paskel is charged with two counts of armed kidnapping, armed robbery and killing a police dog.

During the news conference, the JSO spokesperson said that Fang's handler was "upset."

"The officers and their dogs are very close," he said, "It's very upsetting to him."

