HOUSTON — Police confirmed that the 17-year-old critically injured in a fiery crash Wednesday night has died.

In a press release, the Houston Police Department said he died Friday.

His passenger, Henry Davis, 16, died at the hospital the day of the crash.

Police said the unidentified teenager, who was driving, was speeding on the Katy Freeway feeder road. They tried to initiate a traffic stop but he ran a red light at Silber.

The teen then ran a red light at North Post Oak. Police said that is when he miscalculated the split in the road up and his car flew off the overpass and down about 20 feet to the I-10 on-ramp.

Good Samaritans saw the crash and stepped in to help.

“They were trying to get that passenger guy outside but he was crushed underneath the vehicle,” a witness said.

The investigation is ongoing.

