HOUSTON —

A 13-year-old driver ran over and killed a man and his dog Thursday in southwest Houston, according to police.

It happened in the 6000 block of Beverly Hill Street at about 4:25 p.m.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said an adult allowed the young teenage girl to drive an SUV. The teen put too much pressure on the gas, hitting a man and his dog.

The man who let the girl drive the SUV was not named by police, but a Harris County prosecutor said he would be charged with criminally negligent homicide and child endangerment.

There was also an infant in the car with the teen when the crash happened, according to Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

"You can't allow a young child to drive in a populated place," said Teare. "If you're going to teach a young person how to drive, go to an empty parking lot. Go somewhere where you're not going to have the potential for taking someone's life."

"Every time you turn the wheel, or you turn the key on a car, you are strapping on a deadly weapon," said Teare."

