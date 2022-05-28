Sales tax holiday weekend underway for water and energy-efficient appliances

One of the state's tax-free weekends for certain items is underway, and this time, shoppers can save on energy and water-efficient products.
There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.
“Anyone who’s lived through a Texas summer knows triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”
Items that will be tax free include:
- air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)
- refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)
- ceiling fans
- incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
- clothes washers
- dishwashers
- dehumidifiers
The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees, and grasses.
The tax relief for items runs through May 30.