Kroger cheese dips recalled due to salmonella risk

NORFOLK, Va. — Following a recall of red onions earlier this month, Kroger Mid-Atlantic is also recalling cheese dips sold at stores in Virginia, West Virginia, and parts of Tennessee (Johnson City/Kingsport) due to a risk of salmonella.
On July 31, Kroger said it was notified it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. The following day, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores and a recall went out.
It has since been determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.
To date, there have been no confirmed customer illnesses from the dips, but the products have been removed from store shelves and a recall issued out of an abundance of caution.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020, and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:
Product / UPC
- MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP / 207083-00000
- MURRAY’S JALAPENO JARLSBERG DIP / 207181-00000
- MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP / 207182-00000
- MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP / 207185-00000
- JARLSBERG DIP / 207201-00000
- JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD / 216407-20000
- PIMENTO CHEESE DIP / 226481-60000
- DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP / 236293-70000
- DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP / 236294-70000
- DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP / 236295-70000
- DELI JARLSBERG DIP / 237462-40000
- JARLSBERG DIP / 247199-00000
- DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP / 286292-70000
- DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP / 286462-20000
- DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD / 295095-50000
- DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD / 295408-50000
- DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD / 295409-50000
Customers who have purchased the above cheese dips should not eat them and instead return it to Kroger for a full refund or replacement.
The FDA says that salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Below is a list of symptoms associated with salmonella infection, as provided by the CDC:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.
- Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377. The hours of operation are Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to midnight and Saturday – Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.