Here's how much marijuana tax money Colorado collected in 2021

Colorado has surpassed $2 billion in marijuana tax revenue since sales began in 2014.

DENVER — Colorado set a new record in 2021 for marijuana tax and fee revenue collected in a single year.

The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said Colorado collected over $423 million in revenue from marijuana sales in 2021 compared to the previous record of over $387 million in 2020.

Additionally, Colorado has surpassed $2 billion in tax and fee revenue and $12 billion in marijuana sales to date since retail marijuana sales began in 2014.

> Above video: As environmental impacts become clearer, cannabis growers in Colorado look for sustainable solutions.

On Tuesday, CDOR released November 2021 monthly marijuana sales figures and December 2021 marijuana tax and fee revenue figures. CDOR said final 2021 marijuana sales figures will be released in February 2022.

Marijuana Tax and Fee Revenue

January to December 2021 Calendar Year Total: $423,486,053

$423,486,053 December 2021: $30,609,563

$30,609,563 To Date Total (since February 2014): $2,018,933,005

Marijuana Sales

January to November 2021 Calendar Year Total: $2,060,952,959

$2,060,952,959 November 2021: $158,462,549

$158,462,549 To Date Total (since January 2014): $12,039,747,032

