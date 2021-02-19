Virtual job fair in Beaumont to be held Friday

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Workforce Solutions' website.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is holding a virtual job fair Friday.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Workforce Solutions' website.

Employers will have a chat booth to be able to talk one-on-one with potential applicants for job openings in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area.

REGISTER | Virtual Job Fair in Beaumont

"This online chat will connect you directly with organizations from the comfort of your home, office, smartphone or tablet," organizers said on the website. "Our online, cloud-based platform makes it easy and fun for you to participate."

