Shop Local: Southeast Texas merchants excited for Small Business Saturday amid COVID-19 pandemic

For many independent stores, the holidays are a make-it-or-break-it period. After the TPC explosion, pandemic shutdown and hurricanes, many hope to make a comeback.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Small businesses nationwide hope customers will come out in droves Saturday morning to shop local.

Consumers spent 17.8 billion dollars on Small Business Saturday in 2018 and 19.6 billion in 2019, according to the Small Business Administration.

For many independent shops, the holidays are a make-it-or-break-it period.

Small businesses need more help than ever in the midst of economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic as 2020 comes to an end. Even for those who cannot afford to shop, sharing posts on social media still helps.

The weather was rainy and gloomy for Black Friday shopping this year, but on Boston Avenue, store owners said it was not a total wipe out.

"Black Friday was great," Blanc on Boston co-owner Julie Blanco said. "We opened at 7:30 a.m. We had a line outside the door."

Julie Blanco and Jayna Lacy were manning sales at Blanc on Boston this Friday. They said they considered Black Friday 2020 a success despite the weather, but after this year, all support is appreciated.

They also said they have high hopes for Small Business Saturday.

"With COVID, you just never know what's going to happen," Blanco said.

Their store was ready for Small Business Saturday in 2019, but then the TPC explosion happened.

After the TPC explosion, the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and damage from Hurricane Delta, Blanc on Boston employees hope 2020 ends on a higher note.

"It's so important to shop local," Lacy said. "Honestly, you're helping families, and you're supporting them and their dreams."

Anyone can shop local even after Small Business Saturday.

SETX Foodies compiled a holiday gift guide for those who want to support fellow Southeast Texans with their holiday shopping this year with over 30 businesses, including restaurants, salons and barbershops — holiday desserts from The Avenue Coffee and Cafe, deals from Tacos La Bamba, Marisela's Tamales and Bruno's Italian Grill.

2020 has been a tough year for all of the businesses on this list. As the year comes to an end, many are hoping for support from the community right here.

"You're supporting not only the shops, but the whole community," Lacy said. "And you want the community to thrive."