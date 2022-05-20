MONEY MAY: Here's how to find extra cash from clothes in your closet

Plato's Closet is a great way to make and save money, but it's also more sustainable, which means fewer piles of clothes in landfills.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're helping you make some cash while spring cleaning.

Think of all of those clothes that don't fit you or that you just haven't worn in years that are sitting in your closet.



Don't throw those clothes in the trash just yet. There’s a quick and easy way to turn those items into cash.

You could be throwing away hundreds of dollars.

“My first buy I made $156 and this buy I made $95,” said Beaumont resident Tamara Shelton.

It's not the money you forgot about in your jeans pockets.

“We buy items from our customers and we offer them cash that same day and they also have the option of doing a trade we offer them a discount,” said Plato’s Closet store manager Vanesa Si Fuentes.

Plato's Closet is a great way to make and save money, but it's also more sustainable, which means fewer piles of clothes in landfills.

“I’m a girl mom so when my girls need dresses for anything or just summer stuff, I have brought my older daughters here just to shop. It's affordable. I mean really,” Shelton said.

Plato's Closet in Beaumont will buy new to gently used clothes.

“So, we're looking for more teen, young adult styles, more on the casual side,” said Si Fuentes.

Another employee said as long as the clothes have no stains, no holes, are not too worn and are in style relatively, you have a good chance of it getting taken.

Here's how it works. Bring your clothes in a container or bag.

“We just ask that they come laid flat, freshly laundered, but of course dry and then they'll just bring in their I.D.,” said Si Fuentes.

Once you’re in the system, you'll wait for a text saying your money is ready

“Our computer generates all our prices for us, and it prices it 50-70% off retail and it offers you back 30-40% of that,” said Si Fuentes.

If items are new with tags, that means more money for you.

“It's convenient for like when you need the extra money to do, like I said, for gas for pretty much anything,” Shelton said.

And you don't have to waste any more money throwing unwanted clothes away or buying expensive ones

Plato's Closet is only open to buy clothes for now check their social media for a grand opening day.