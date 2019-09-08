HOUSTON — The annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday has arrived for your last-minute back-to-school needs.

But not everything on the list is directly related to school. Even those without school-age children can benefit by saving 8.25 percent on certain purchases.

So which items are included and which aren't? Here's a full list of the items included and not included (tap here).

But here's a list of the included tax-free items in Texas that might surprise you: *note- each item must be priced $100 or less for it to be tax-free

Adult diapers and baby diapers (both cloth and disposable)

Aprons (household)

Baby bibs and baby clothes

Baseball caps

Belts with attached buckles (but not buckles by themselves)

Bow ties (as well as neckties and other neck wear)

Bowling shirts

Coats and wraps (earmuffs and scarves, too)

Chef uniforms

Children's novelty costumes

Fishing caps and fishing vests

Football and baseball jerseys

Golf clothes

Hunting vests

Masks, costumes

Nightgowns and nightshirts

Painter pants

Pajamas

Prescription sunglasses

Raincoats and ponchos (and rain hats)

Robes

Safety shoes

Sandals and slippers

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Support hosiery

Suspenders

Uniforms (employee, school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire -- but not rented uniforms)

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM