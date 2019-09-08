HOUSTON — The annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday has arrived for your last-minute back-to-school needs.
But not everything on the list is directly related to school. Even those without school-age children can benefit by saving 8.25 percent on certain purchases.
So which items are included and which aren't? Here's a full list of the items included and not included (tap here).
But here's a list of the included tax-free items in Texas that might surprise you: *note- each item must be priced $100 or less for it to be tax-free
- Adult diapers and baby diapers (both cloth and disposable)
- Aprons (household)
- Baby bibs and baby clothes
- Baseball caps
- Belts with attached buckles (but not buckles by themselves)
- Bow ties (as well as neckties and other neck wear)
- Bowling shirts
- Coats and wraps (earmuffs and scarves, too)
- Chef uniforms
- Children's novelty costumes
- Fishing caps and fishing vests
- Football and baseball jerseys
- Golf clothes
- Hunting vests
- Masks, costumes
- Nightgowns and nightshirts
- Painter pants
- Pajamas
- Prescription sunglasses
- Raincoats and ponchos (and rain hats)
- Robes
- Safety shoes
- Sandals and slippers
- Scout uniforms
- Shawls and wraps
- Suits, slacks, and jackets
- Support hosiery
- Suspenders
- Uniforms (employee, school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire -- but not rented uniforms)
