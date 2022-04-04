National study finds Corpus Christi third least affordable city in the country

A study conducted by 'GoodHire' found Corpus Christi's unemployment rate and rent rates were higher than average. Wage growth was lower.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent study found Corpus Christi to be one of the three least affordable cities in the United States.

The study, conducted by 'GoodHire' looked at factors like wage growth, unemployment rates, job growth, job openings, rental prices, real estate sale prices, and real per capita personal income.

The study found that Corpus Christi's unemployment rate and rent as a percentage of income were higher than average. Wage growth? Lower than average.

You can click here to read GoodHire's full study.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.