Boozy Topo Chico is about to be a thing – but Americans will have to wait for it

The Coca-Cola Company announced Thursday that it is releasing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer later this year, but not in the U.S.

The Coca-Cola Company is getting into the hard seltzer game – by way of one of Texas' favorite beverages.

The company announced Thursday that it plans to roll out Topo Chico Hard Seltzer later this year. But there's a catch: the lemon-lime drink will only be offered in select Latin American cities in 2020.

"The Coca-Cola Company is committed to exploring new products in dynamic beverage categories, including hard seltzer. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is an experimental drink inspired by Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, which has been popular with many mixologists," the company said in a press release. "Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be offered in select cities in Latin America later this year. We will share more details closer to launch."

While Americans won't get to try the alcoholic mineral water just yet, the Coca-Cola Company confirmed to Bloomberg News that it plans to offer the product in the U.S. next year.

Hard seltzer has become a booming business in the past few years. As reported by KVUE's media partners at Austin360, a number of brands based in Austin and Texas have their own hard seltzer lines, including Austin Eastciders and Mighty Swell.

The Coca-Cola Company purchased Topo Chico in 2017.