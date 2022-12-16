Making sure your car battery doesn't fail

Normally batteries last between three to five years, but get ready for that number to drop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for your car battery to fail this winter. After a summer of record-breaking heat, car batteries could short-circuit over the next few months.

Hot temperatures are known for shortening your car's overall battery life and causing a serious chemical reaction.

But when cold weather hits – that just makes things worse as the battery capacity is often reduced.

Experts say to stay safe it's best if you test your battery once it's three years old. Tests are often available for free at most body shops.

And if you need a battery and find one, you should get it.

Experts say all these extreme temperature changes could lead to a battery shortage.

