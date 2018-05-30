Wednesday, H-E-B announced that it is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for 19 ice cream products.

Certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets are being recalled for broken metal in processing equipment found during routine maintenance. The affected products were distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B said it is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.

To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident.

These are the affected products:

EconoMax Neopolitan, 4 quarts

EconoMax Neopolitan, 56 ounces

EconoMax Vanilla, 4 quarts

EconoMax Vanilla, 56 ounces

Hill Country Fare Chocolate, 4.5 quarts

Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream, 56 ounces

Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel, 4.5 quarts

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan, 4.5 quarts

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan, 56 ounces

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico), 4.5 quarts

Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel, 4.5 quarts

Hill Country Fare Vanilla, 4.5 quarts

H-E-B Creamy Creations Fruit Punch Sherbet, 1 quart

H-E-B Creamy Creations Lime Sherbet, 1 quart

H-E-B Creamy Creations NSA Orange Sherbet, 1 quart

H-E-B Creamy Creations NSA Strawberry Sherbet, 1 quart

H-E-B Creamy Creations Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl, 1 quart

H-E-B Creamy Creations Rainbow Sherbet, 1 quart

H-E-B Creamy Creations Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl, 1 quart

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

