Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Flowers are fine and jewelry is great, but for some people — including kids in grades one through nine — nothing says "I Love You" like a candy heart emblazoned with the words "I Love You."

So needless to say, there was a fair amount of concern expressed online and on social media last week when news spread that Sweethearts candy wouldn't be produced for this Valentine's Day. The New England Confectionary Co. (NECCO), which made Sweethearts for more than 100 years, went bankrupt last year.

Fortunately, though, other manufacturers of candy and sweets are stepping up to fill the void. Brach's noted on Facebook last week that its Conversation Hearts can still be bought in stores.

Click here to shop for and buy Conversation Hearts at Target.

Brach's No need to worry! All of your favorite retailers' shelves are filled with Brach's Valentines Conversation Hearts for sharing with your loved ones this season. Find them here:...

Fans on social media helped spread the word.

If you like the sentiment expressed by Sweethearts but your Valentine isn't a candy fan, Krispy Kreme has you covered. The donut chain is offering Conversation Donuts beginning Wednesday through Feb. 14.

And if neither Brach's nor Krispy Kreme will fill the Sweethearts-shaped hole in your heart, just wait a year. CandyStore.com reported that the company that took over NECCO plans to relaunch Sweethearts next year.

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.