How are you feeling about your body today? Chances are, if you’re like me, you feel there’s room for improvement — whether it’s back pain or just a hope for more (or in my case any) definition. I’m on the road a lot, which makes it difficult to get to the gym. I’m currently composing this message from a hotel where I’m not likely to make it to a gym, but I still want to exercise while I'm on the road.

My favorite deal on Amazon today is ideal ff you have muscle pain and need to strengthen your core, and it’s just $18. More importantly, if you are looking for a weight loss solution, you can now enjoy the benefits of a gym from anywhere.

Thanks to a deal on the no. 1 recommended gym in a bag, individuals of all skill levels can now easily do hundreds of fat burning exercises at home or on the go. If you're intimidated by gyms, this is for you. If you love the gym, this deal is also for you.

Click the play button to see the gym in a bag as tested by a fitness expert and owner of a fitness line.

Features of the Phenom Resistance Band Gym In a Bag Training Set:

Strengthen your upper core

Lose weight

Get better abs

Get significantly stronger upper arms

Highly portable, allows you to recreate a gym workout anywhere!

Unlike competing knock-offs, each band is labeled with weight calibration

Achieve 20 different tension levels between 5 and 75 pounds!

Includes handles, door anchor, ankle strap and carry bag

Lowest-recorded price today

No. 1 recommended resistance band product

$22 Off Phenom Resistance Band Gym In a Bag Training Set + Free Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $17.99

***If that version sells out, there is a $15.99 gym in a bag also on sale with almost the same accessories.

