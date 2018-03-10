Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Double the beats, double the savings and hands-down the best Bluetooth deal you will see all season (including Black Friday). I test dozens of wireless speakers for this TV station, my YouTube channel and the show I host for Amazon. It's extremely rare I ever encounter a speaker under $50 with decent sound.

That all changes today.

The Pulse mini Bluetooth speakers blew me away by filling our whole studio with sound. For all of those times where you want to improve your call quality for a speakerphone call or actually fill a room with sound, this $25 deal will get it done.

Complete with dual drivers, a superb small speaker and some surprising bass given the size, the Pulse minis pair with virtually any smartphone, laptop or tablet. I travel a lot and I use these speakers for improved phone meetings on the go and for watching movies on my laptop. When I want to hear my favorite tunes during a morning shower, the Pulse mini wakes me up.

The deal that I just came across scores you TWO of these Bluetooth wireless speakers for $24.99. That is an unheard of price drop in my line of work and with the holidays right around the corner, this is my stocking stuffer top pick.

Click the play button for an audio demo and to see the included LED lights at work.

Features of the Mental Beats Pulse Mini Bluetooth Speakers:

Extremely clear and astonishingly loud sound given the size

Ideal holiday gift, great for loot backs, party favors or future stocking stuffers

A perfect travel companion for listening to music in a hotel

Quick charge rechargeable battery

Fun LED lights complement the performance

Working range: up to 33 feet

Loudspeaker output: 3W

Signal-to-noise: >95dB

Distortion: <>

Lowest-recorded price today

50% Off TWO Mental Beats Pulse Mini Bluetooth Speakers + Free Delivery

Was: $50.00

Now: $24.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

